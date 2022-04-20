HOUSTON – The City of Houston is still without a Park and Rec Director despite having two special called meetings to discuss the matter.
The job was advertised as usual, and there was one applicant, Caleb Tedder, who stepped in and served as a volunteer following the former Director, John Gravat’s, resignation.
The application was first presented to the board during the regular monthly meeting on April 5.
The main point of contention throughout seemed to be the asking salary.
Tedder listed his desired salary at $32,000, opposed to the around $20,000 that they said Gravat made.
“I’m not saying that we couldn’t do more than the $20,000, but to bring in, right off the bat, $32,000 for a program that, we all talk about, right here at this table, that we say it’s not there anymore,” said Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones. “We just heard our new CDF Director say that there’s so much volunteering around here and people getting more involved. I like the program and I want our program to be successful, but $32,000 is a lot.”
Jones said that she wanted to clarify that it was nothing personal against Tedder, she just couldn’t see spending that kind of money on the program at this time.
Alderman At Large Barry Springer was in favor of hiring Tedder.
“I’d hate to see us miss Caleb Tedder if we can get him, because I don’t know who else has got the following of parents and volunteers, and he’s got that because he’s been running the program [in Vardaman] …he’d be a valuable person.”
Springer also pointed to the increase of the prices of most things, saying that this was just part of that trend.
Tedder had also stated that he was not volunteering after Friday, April 15, setting a time limit on the decision.
Nothing came out of the initial meeting, and a special meeting was called on Friday, April 8 for the board to formally interview Tedder, as is customary with the hiring process for the city.
The interview was performed in executive session, and upon returning to regular session, it was announced that no determination had been made in executive session and the board voted to adjourn.
The second special meeting was called on Tuesday, April 12.
The meeting opened in regular session to begin with, and a bit more discussion was held.
The money still seemed to be the biggest point of contention in this meeting.
“That price hasn’t changed any either has it,” said Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney. “I don’t see how I can go along with that.”
Springer wanted to contract the work out, to avoid having to have a timecard and simply offer the base salary and that was it. He said that would probably go a long way to preventing another situation like Gravat was faced with, that led to his resignation.
“I don’t know why we can’t just contract it; we contracted the cemetery mowing.”
Jones said that her issue wasn’t with whether or not they contracted the position or not, she was concerned about the money and what they would ultimately be getting.
“I don’t have a problem with contracting anything, my concern is that we advertised for one thing and then we get an interviewee and the whole thing changed. We advertised for Park and Rec, and I heard [Springer] and the mayor say several times, ‘no, it’s not Park and Rec, sports.’… I heard him say that he spoke with you and the mayor and that it wasn’t a part of it, him and the other parks, he wanted to do football, baseball, soccer and softball and basketball, that was sports. The other thing about the other parks was not in that when he spoke to you two because you all quoted the price that he said $40,000 at first and then came back to $32,000.”
Springer said that he understood it to be the opposite, and that he was willing to be involved with the other parks as well, but that it would require board action to spend money and do something to them first.
Jones said that she, once again, did not want it to be construed as anything personal.
“I don’t want it to get to where it’s a personal thing about whoever is sitting in that seat, but what I do want, and am concerned greatly about, is the mayor claims we’re being consistent. I’ve never known us to walk in here and allow someone, anybody, to say this is my salary, $32,000, I won’t do this, I will do this but I won’t do that.”
After some more back and forth, the board entered into executive session to discuss minutes from the last meeting, which took place in executive session.
Upon returning to regular session, it was once again announced that no determination had been made and with that, the board adjourned with no decision, leaving the fate of the position up in the air.