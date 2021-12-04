HOULKA – A rematch from a few weeks ago, the Houston Hilltoppers traveled north to Houlka to face off against the Wildcats.
While Houston would take the 57-50 victory, it was a game that truly came down to the wire.
The two teams traded blows the entire game, with Houston never taking a commanding lead, and Houlka chopping away at the deficit and even drawing it to within one point.
Houston drew first blood on a set of free throws by Red Parker, however, Houlka answered with an And 1 by Tarquavious Jackson to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
However, Houston would then go unanswered on a 12 point streak, until a score from Houlka's Kobe Atkinson broke ended the drought.
Houston utilized a full roster to put points on the board throughout the game.
Mike White, Malik Price, Jay Duffy, Drake Davis were some of the players put points on the board.
Jackson led Houlka in scoring with 15 points. Nehemiah Flemmings, Jarell Hamilton and Seth Winter also put points on the board.
“The guts and the grit that we showed when adversity hit and they cut into that lead, was awesome,” said Houston Coach Justin Childs. “I was very proud of our guys for their execution down the stretch, especially at 2:03 and on. Because we were up two, we executed well during their stall, and they had to start fouling. We did a good job hitting free throws for the most part, did a great job on defense in the last minute. I was very proud of their effort and execution down the stretch at the end.”
Houlka, while keeping it close for the whole game, made several key mistakes in the final minutes that ultimately allowed the Toppers to pull away.
“I thought we left our heart on the floor tonight, our guys played their absolute guts out. That's two good basketball teams out there tonight. I think Houston's going to really compete in 4A, and I certainly think we will in 1A. We've got to learn from our mistakes. We had 26 turnovers, we were 7-21 from the free throw line, and you can get by with that some nights, but when you play a good team like Houston, you've got to cash in at the free throw line. There late in the game, we had several opportunities down one or two points, and we would turn the ball over. But, give credit to Houston, they made the plays down the stretch, we've just got to learn from this and get better.”