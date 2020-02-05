HOUSTON • Houston won handedly against the Hatley Tigers on Friday Jan. 31. With a score of 92-65, Houston was obviously the better team playing. They were able to keep the ball away from the Tigers and score on each of their possessions.
Houston had players pulling off miraculous plays on both sides of the ball. There were players shooting threes far off the line, dunking over players and blocking tough shots.
Speaking of blocking number five, M.J. Smith, ended up blocking three consecutive shots from Hatley, all within a span of seconds.
Another standout player for Houston was number 24, Xavier Virges. Virges was fantastic in the paint as well as on the outside.
Houston is looking very good as a team. There is not a weak link visible on this team. Everyone is playing very fast for a team with only three more games left in the season. This team should be headed to the playoffs in the next few weeks as long as they continue to play like this.
The next two games for the Hilltoppers will both be away, one at East Webster and the next at Calhoun City. Following that we might have another playoff bound team in Houston.