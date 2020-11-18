HOUSTON -- The 4th Annual “Saying Grace” Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church Family Life Center in Houston.
The meal includes ham, dressing, mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn, roll and a dessert.
“We want to make sure everyone in the community has an opportunity to have a Thanksgiving meal,” said Scott Ellison, who along with his wife, Roxanne Ellison, came up with the idea for the meal four years ago and enlisted the help of several churches, organizations, businesses and community members to see this vision come to life.
The meal will have some changes this year due to Covid-19, but the organizers felt it was important to continue the annual event.
“Some families have lost jobs and income due to Covid-19, so this meal may be even more important this year for our community,” said Ellison.
Covid-19 precautions will be put into place, which will include that all volunteers wear masks. Those dining in or picking up meals are asked to wear a mask inside. Masks will be available for those who may not have one.
“We are also adding a drive-thru option this year due to Covid-19 for those who would like a meal but prefer not to come inside,” he said.
For more information please contact Parkway Baptist Church at 662.456. 2745.