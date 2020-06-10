HOUSTON – Houston will not be holding its usual Homecoming celebration on the square this year due to concerns over COVID-19.
However, there will be a fireworks show held at Joe Brigance Park on Saturday, June 27. The show will be held at the park instead of the square due to there being additional space for people to spread out.
"Even though we are faced with the unprecedented reality brought about by the COVID pandemic, we felt that it was also important for the health of our community to somehow celebrate our community and nation as we do each year,” said Sean Johnson, the director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, who is sponsoring and organizing the event. “So, along with the mayor and board of alderman, we thought that we should still do fireworks, as they could be enjoyed from vantage points all over the city, allowing people to distance responsibly. The open spaces around Joe Brigance Park will allow us to get together, without being too close.”
In addition to the fireworks show, there will be other festivities held throughout the park.
A kid's Patriotic Parade will be held on the walking track. The parade is unofficial, but anyone who wants to participate can dress up and decorate bikes.
The event will also recognize veterans on the stage prior to the fireworks display. This takes the place of the Veterans' parade that is held at Homecoming.
According to Johnson, they are currently trying to book a musical performance, as Nabors Home Center has agreed to sponsor a music portion. However, as of press time, nothing has been booked.
"We're hoping to have something really special, but I can't comment yet on who we're reaching out to come and play for us." The music will begin around 8 p.m. after the pledge of allegiance and recognition of the veterans.”
Food vendors will also be on site.
Approximate Event Times are as follows, Pledge, Invocation, and recognition of veterans – 7:30, Music – 7:45 and Fireworks - 9 pm.
For more information, call Sean Johnson at 316-9557 or reach out through Facebook at www.facebook.com/houstontrailandtrace.