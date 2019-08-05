WOODLAND – The Houston Touchdown Club hosted their annual fundraiser benefiting the Houston football team, on Saturday, July 27 at the Sparta Opry.
There were fish plates as well as an auction. Several local businesses donated items for the auction such as Franklin, Woodland Furniture and many others.
According to Houston's head football coach, Ty Hardin, the final total of money raised was around $10,000. Hardin said that the money will be used to purchase necessary equipment for the team.
“It will be going towards replacement equipment, replacement pants,” said Hardin. “It's going to go to the necessities that we need.”
There was not an exact number for the turnout, but it was good. People came and went all afternoon buying plates as well as the ones who stayed for the auction.
Coach Hardin was pleased with the results and proud of the community for showing their support.
“The Touchdown Club worked really hard, the kids worked really hard and the community did their part when it came to helping out for sure,” said Hardin. “That's the main thing.”