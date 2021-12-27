HOUSTON – The future of trash collection in Houston is uncertain at the moment.
Recently, the city received bids from two separate companies for trash collection as part of their annual bid process.
The two were RES and Waste Management.
The catch, however, is that both proposals are fundamentally different that anything that Houston has had before.
The first major change is the truck.
Both companies are switching to a tandem axle side-loader truck.
This eliminates the need for people to ride on the back of the vehicle and instead unloads the can via a mechanical arm on the side.
The first of many issues with this type of truck falls on the size.
“The problem that I would have with that is the tandem axle,” said Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster. “Because years ago when I was on here before, Waste Management had one of those and we asked them could they not get a single axle and at first they said no, but they did come up with one. That big truck just kept our streets tore up. It's going to be hard for me to vote for anybody with that big of a truck.”
Both companies had representatives present to answer questions.
RES went first, with President Ronnie Ketchum taking the floor.
“We appreciate working with the City of Houston for over 20 years,” Ketchum said. “But, we recognize over the last two years we've seen difficulty in our employee base. For this three person contract, we've had about 75 applicants, people on and off the truck, and we've had to go back and just really look at how we provide the service, to make sure that we're providing the service the best way possible for the residents of the City of Houston. That's why we looked at the automatic side-loader truck which is what most everybody in the waste industry is going to. The workers on the back of the truck, that's one of the most dangerous jobs in America, so you've got a lot of costs associated with that, so we just went back and looked at that. You all know us, we're very honest and try to be sure that we put everything in there to make sure that we're being honest with you and let you know how we feel like we have to operate the contract.”
He went on to explain why they are wanting to change now.
“The reason that you look at the tandem axle so much is that's pretty much the industry specific, and even though, like you said, you can find the smaller single axle trucks, they're not readily available.”
Another issue was the collection of waste not in a can.
Under the new contract, neither company would pick up trash that is not bagged and placed in the can.
This has technically been a part of the contract with RES in the past, however, they were able to do it with the rear-load truck, so they did it anyway.
With the new truck, it requires a can to be picked up.
There is also the spacing of the cans that could pose an issue, with them needing to be so far apart and so far from the curb, and many places in the city not having the space to accommodate that.
Another issue that the board faces in their decision stems from RES's performance as of late.
They have missed days numerous times throughout the last year or so, and they said it could be summed up as labor issues.
The board, however, said that they had heard from citizens who were paying for the service that were not happy.
“From our standpoint, we've got people who are getting pretty restless, I had a gentleman tell me the other day that he hadn't had his garbage picked up in a week and a half, and I tried to explain to him about the labor and he said, 'I know, but that ain't my problem'.” said Lancaster.
Ketchum said that they were agreed, and that they had been trying to find any way to fix the problem including raising wages and adding additional crews.
“We haven't worried about the profit on the contract in months, it's just what do we need to do to get the garbage picked up?”
Waste Management representative Kerry Howell said that they had not experienced any delays due to labor shortage.
The pricing was up across the board.
RES would be charging $16.95 per month for twice a week pick up.
Waste Management would charge $24.71 per month for twice a week and $14.95 for once a week.
Howell said that the drastic difference between the two was that they would have to purchase a new truck and hire a new driver if they were to do two times a week.
The board took no action on the matter, and will not make a decision until after the start of the year.