HOUSTON – The Houston School District School Board approved a personnel addition to the slow-pitch softball program, released several students to attend other school districts, and agreed to hold a budget hearing later this month during trustees’ regular monthly meeting July 15 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Conference Room.
Trustees:
--Approved Jim Bean as a Paraprofessional for the Houston Slow Pitch Softball Program for the Fall 2019 season in the absence of Coach Griffin.
--Approved releasing Diamond Johnson (10th) from the Houston School District to attend the Monroe County (Aberdeen) School District during the 2019-20 School Year. Her mom works in that District.
--Approved releasing Emily Smith (8th) and James Benedict (12th) from the Houston School District to Attend the Chickasaw County School District for the 2019-2020 School Year. They attended Houlka last year.
--Approved releasing Ahmarius Haynes “CJ” (10th) from the Houston School District to attend the Calhoun County School District for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved releasing Reese M. Young (Kindergarten) from the Houston School District to Attend the Calhoun County School District for the 2019-2020 School Year. Her dad teaches at Bruce.
--Approved accepting Addyson Claire Crump, Hayden Crump and Lily Kate Crump from the Webster County School District to Attend the Houston School District for the 2019-2020 School year.
--Agreed to hold a budget hearing July 29, at 8 a.m.
--Approved a bus turnaround at 110 Industrial Road, Houston.
--Approved minutes of the regular board meeting June 10, 2019 and a special called board meeting June 26, 2019.
--Approved meal and extra sell item prices for School Year 2019-2020.
--Approved destroying the following Child Nutrition Program records from SY 13-14: Free/Reduced applications; bank statements; deposit books; food production books; purchase orders and invoices; payroll time cards; and other records.
--Approved opening two new bank accounts for clubs at the High School and CTE.
--Approved the June 2019 financial reports.
--Approved bills and payroll.
--Approved an Agreement of Cooperation Between the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Houston School District for 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved the English Learner District Plan for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved the Instructional Management Plan for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved the Professional Development Plan for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved the MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) District Handbook and Behavior Plan for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved the Mississippi Action for Progress, Inc. - Head Start Program and Houston School District Transition Plan Agreement for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved accepting the highest bid by Jan Houston on the two pieces of surplus cafeteria equipment - a Univex 60 Quart Mixer from the Lower Elementary Cafeteria and a Hobart VCM (Vertical Cutter Mixer) Processor from the Middle School Cafeteria. Bids received: Univex Mixer, Jan Houston $500, Barbara Fleming, FUMC $200. Hobert VCM: Jan Houston $250, no other bid received.
--Approved Professional Development days for Middle School “Strategic Process Management: Science and Mathematics” through Assessment Learning Communities.
--Approved reversing the Obsoleting of Asset #4236 at the Middle School.
--Approved declaring the following fixed assets – a floor buffer, six MacBooks, and a computer -- as obsolete to be disposed of:
--Approved Board Policy JDB concerning corporal punishment.
--Heard the Superintendent’s report.
--Adjourned.