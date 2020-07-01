HOUSTON – The Houston School Board met for a special called meeting on Friday, June 26 at 8 a.m. for the purpose of closing out the books for the school year.

Trustees:

– Approved agenda with corrections.

– Approved a $2 million insurance policy with Tabb South Insurance.

– Approved the Fiscal Year 2021 IDEA, Part B and IDEA, Preschool budgets.

– Approved the consent agenda:

Approval to release Diamond Johnson from Houston School District to attend Monroe County School District during the 2020-2021 school year (mom works in that district).

– Approved personnel.

– Approved claiming a shortfall request for Ad Valorem.

– Approved 2021 Budget Calendar revision, which is July 3 as Budget hearing and July 10 as the regular meeting.

– Approval of bills and payroll – end-of-year closeout.

– Entered into executive session.

– Adjourned.

