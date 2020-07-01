HOUSTON – The Houston School Board met for a special called meeting on Friday, June 26 at 8 a.m. for the purpose of closing out the books for the school year.
Trustees:
– Approved agenda with corrections.
– Approved a $2 million insurance policy with Tabb South Insurance.
– Approved the Fiscal Year 2021 IDEA, Part B and IDEA, Preschool budgets.
– Approved the consent agenda:
Approval to release Diamond Johnson from Houston School District to attend Monroe County School District during the 2020-2021 school year (mom works in that district).
– Approved personnel.
– Approved claiming a shortfall request for Ad Valorem.
– Approved 2021 Budget Calendar revision, which is July 3 as Budget hearing and July 10 as the regular meeting.
– Approval of bills and payroll – end-of-year closeout.
– Entered into executive session.
– Adjourned.