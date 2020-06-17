HOUSTON – The Houston School Board met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 8 at the central office.
All board members were present.
The board began the proceedings with a presentation from Mike Kent about the upcoming consolidation set to take effect next summer.
They also heard a presentation from Mary Margaret Williams of Tabb South Insurance. She presented the board with information about their insurance renewal. The board will take action later.
Trustees also:
– Approved agenda
– Approved minutes of regular board meeting on May 11 and special called meeting on May 20.
– Opened the floor for public comments, of which there were none.
– Approved requiring each employee to thoroughly review the provided COVID-19 information and to sign the provided signature page as confirmation that they have thoroughly reviewed materials. This process should be completed and returned prior to June 24, 2020 for employees who will return to work Monday, August 3, 2020. Twelve month employees should complete the process immediately.
– Approved increasing the high school cheer sponsor's supplement to $2,000.
– Approved requesting bids for reverse auction for transportation supplies for the school year 2020-2021.
– Approved moving trust funds out of district funds to an outside account.
– Approved 2019-2020 budget amendments.
– Held a brief budget workshop, wherein the proposed budget was summarized.
– Approved May financial reports.
– Approved bills and payroll.
– Approved personnel actions.
– Approved the consent agenda:
Approval for Houston Middle School to accept a donation from Houston High School Basketball Boosters in the amount of $3,465.51 for a shoot-away shooting machine.
Approval of the 2020-2021 Reading renewal Contract with Success for All Foundation at the total cost of $9,312.
Approval of Fiscal Year 2021 Federal Consolidated Title Budget:
Cost Pool
Title I
Title II
Title IV
Title V
Approval of FY2021 Federal Funds-school improvement budget-Houston Middle School
Approval of the 2020-2021 Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services/Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Agreement of cooperation for transition services.
Approval of Mississippi Action for Progress, Inc.- Head Start Program and Houston School District collaborative agreement for August 1, 2020-May 31,2021.
Approval of Millcreek of Pontotoc schools and Houston School District collaborative agreement for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval of Houston School District 2020-2021 employee handbook.
Approval of Houston School District 2020-2021 Alternative School handbook.
Approval of Houston School District 2020-2021 bus driver.
Approval to accept William Brooks and Daniel Brooks form Chickasaw County School District to attend Houston School District during the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval to release Jason Sterkel from Houston School District to attend Calhoun County School District during the 2020-2021 school year (mom works in that district).
Approval to reverse the obsoleting of the following fixed asset items:
#3982 – Dell Computer – HMS
#8182 – Chromebook – HLES
Approval to declare the following fixed assets as obsolete to be disposed of:
Lower Elementary School – #2817 Dell Computer, #3523 Dell Computer, #3659 Toshiba TV, #3663 Dell Computer and #3832 Dell Computer.
Middle School – #HU480 Cabinet Ultra Violet, #2445 Mavica Digital Camera, #3408 Dell Laptop, #3962 Dell and #4250 Infocus.
High School – #2651 Deskjet.
Central Office – #3883 Dell Laptop.
CTE – #HU247 Desktop Computer, #HU248 Desktop Computer, #HU248 Desktop Computer, #HU249 Desktop Computer, #HU250 Desktop Computer, #HU251 Desktop Computer, #HU253 Desktop Computer, #HU254 Desktop Computer, #HU255 Desktop Computer, #HU292 Desktop Computer, #HU373 Desktop Computer, #HU374 Desktop Computer, #HU375 Desktop Computer, #HU376 Desktop Computer, #HU377 Desktop Computer, #HU378 Desktop Computer, #HU379 Desktop Computer, #HU380 Desktop Computer, #HU381 Desktop Computer, #HU382 Desktop Computer, #HU390 Desktop Computer, #HU391 Desktop Computer, #HU392 Desktop Computer, #HU393 Desktop Computer.
– Approved Policy sections G.
– First reading of Policy Sections I
– Announced May 26, 2020 as the official return to work from COVID-19 closure date for employees.
– Set a special called meeting for June 26 at 8 a.m. to clean out end-of-year claims.
– Heard the superintendent's report.
– Opened the floor for board topics, of which there were none.
– Adjourned.