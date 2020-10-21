HOUSTON – The Houston School Board met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Among the business conducted, was the request from the City of Houston for the board to pay half of the former School Resource Officer's overtime, which totaled $8,741.25, of which the school would have to pay $4,370.62.
Superintendent Tony Cook stated that the school had a contract with the city that they would pay half and the city would pay half of the salary. He also said that the only overtime that he worked for the school was 22 nights of athletic pay at $65 a night, totaling $1, 430, and two days of graduation in May at $65 a day, totaling $130. This brought the total of overtime for the school to $1,560, which the school had already paid, according to Cook.
The board said that if the overtime was not accrued in service of the school district, then the district should not be responsible for half of the costs.
Therefore, no action was taken, and the item died due to lack of a motion.
Trustees also:
– Approved the minutes for the regular board meeting on Sep. 14, and the special called meetings on Sep. 21 and 28.
– Paused for public comments, of which there were none.
– Approved declaring purchases made using HB 1788 funds as “emergency purchases” under the state purchasing law.
– Approved issuing supplemental contracts to eligible employees at each school for the School Recognition Program.
– Approved hiring Rud Robison and William Dexter of Pryor and Morrow in Tupelo to oversee the middle school roofing project.
– Approved the amended 2019-2020 budget, amended combined 2019-2020 balance sheet and amended combining 2019-2020 balance sheet.
– Approved the Sep. financial reports.
– Approved bills and payroll.
– Approved personnel actions.
– Approved the consent agenda:
Approval of the District Test Security Plan for 2020-2021
Approval of the IT Disaster/Recovery Plan for 2020-2021
Approval to release Nayelia, Giavani, Yandel and Milagros Gonzalez-Gutierrez from the Houston School District to the Chickasaw County School District for the School Year 2020-2021.
Approval for Houston Upper Elementary School, Teacher Amy Alford, to accept a fully funded project from Donors Choose in the amount of $218.66
Approval to declare a list of fixed assets as obsolete to be disposed of.
– Held a first reading of the revised policy IDE – Gifted Education Program.
– Held a first reading of the 2020 policy revisions and updates:
BHA
EDC
FFF
GAG
IJBD (no change in the update)
ABB
ABCA
AF
BBBCB
BBJ
BCAF
BCBK
BF
CA
CEJ
CI
DFK
DJEIB
EP
FB
GAA
GAH
GBQ
GBRID
GCRAA
GBD
GBR
GBR-P - New
GBRIA
GAAB – New
– Received the Sep. board totals.
– Received the middle school monthly report.
– Heard the superintendent's report.
– Approved John Ellison as the next Superintendent of the Houston School District, effective Dec. 21.
– Approved board topics.
– Adjourned.