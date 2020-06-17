HOUSTON – At their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 8, the Houston School Board heard from Mike Kent, the interim Deputy Superintendent of Education, about the upcoming consolidation of the Houston and Chickasaw (Houlka) School Districts into the Chickasaw County Consolidated School District.
Kent, who said he has been involved in every consolidation, offered the board and others present a timeline for the consolidation.
He began with a review of the actual code that calls for the districts to consolidate. He presented a hand out that listed some of the highlights of the code, the most important of which being that it is an administrative consolidation only. This means that administrative employees, being the ones who work in the central offices, will be the only ones who are affected as far as jobs and the potential for being let go.
He also talked about the upcoming school board elections in November, wherein what is called the “interim board” will be elected, and will serve a three year term to November of 2023. The interim board will be responsible for making the transition smooth, and getting the new district up and running. The interim board will be composed of five members. Three of them will be elected from the current boundaries of the Houston School District, and the remaining two will be elected from the current boundaries of the Chickasaw County School District. The Okolona Municipal Separate School District will be exempt from the consolidation, and will remain a separate district.
The other main stipulation of the code states that the interim board will be responsible for hiring a “new” superintendent. The term “new” is not used to say that a previous superintendent such as current Houston superintendent, Tony Cook, or current Houlka superintendent, Dr. Betsy Collums can not be hired. Instead, it means that whoever is hired will be a “new” superintendent because the previous superintendent positions cease to exist.
They may submit their applications to the interim board should they so choose, however, the decision will ultimately fall to the board.
As far as a time line for the consolidation, Kent produced another hand out, outlining the proceedings beginning July 1. The time line is as follows:
July 2020 – Meet with both central office staffs to explain the restructure.
August 2020 – Begin advertising for board members, qualifying deadlines, etc.
November 2020 – Elect interim board.
December 2020 – Orientation with the interim board.
January 2021 – The interim board is sworn in, elects officers, hires legal council and sets interim board operational budget. This also marks the abolition of the current boards from both districts.
February 2021 – Begin discussion on search for a new superintendent.
March-June 2021 – Hire a superintendent, approve standardized pay scale, approve new central office reorganization, issue contracts for the 2021-22 school year and standardize policies and procedures.
According to Kent, effective July 1, 2020 through July 1, 2021, Houston Superintendent Tony Cook will have veto power over the board of each current district. This means that he will have the ultimate say in the decisions made concerning the district.
July 1, 2021 is when the current contract for the superintendent expires, and at that time, the new superintendent will take command.
As far as the interim board, Kent stressed that the November election was the most important part of the whole consolidation process. He said that the right people have to be elected in order for the district to succeed.
He also presented a list of issues that interim boards typically have to address. They included:
– Pay scale
– Current budgets, policies and procedures
– Personnel evaluations
– Handbooks for students and personnel
– Course offerings and choice sheets
– Accreditation standards
– Accountability score A-F and curriculum/remediation
– Federal programs applications
– Transportation: audit routes, equipment and maintenance
– Debt services, loans 16th section and budget
– Review, standardize and approve procedures with parent/booster organizations
– Budget
Teacher/pupil ratio
Co-curricular supplements, coaching, etc.
Technology
Financial software package
Student management systems software
He went on to clarify that this list is not comprehensive, but rather a list of the usual problems that many consolidated districts have to address during the interim board period.
Kent gave the same presentation to the board at Houlka on June 2.
He will be working side by side with the current administration helping to prepare and make sure that the transition is a success.
The consolidation will be official July 1, 2021.