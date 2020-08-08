HOUSTON – The Houston School Board held a special called meeting on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. for the budget hearing for the 2020-2021 school year.
The hearing was opened to the public, and while opened, there was a reading of the budget as well as the proposed ad valorem tax.
No action was taken on the budget, as this was just the hearing. The budget will be voted on at the board's regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 10.
Trustees also:
– Approved agenda
– Approved accepting Hayden Crump and Lily Kate Crump from the Webster County School District to attend the Houston School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
– Approved accepting Isabella Nabors from the Calhoun County School District to attend the Houston School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
– Approved releasing Gracie Shea Bridges from the Houston School District to home school for the 2020-2021 school year.
– Approved releasing Gavin Caples from the Houston School District to attend the Calhoun County School District for the 2020-2021 school year as his mother teaches there.
– Approved releasing Gavin Burt from the Houston School District to attend the Chickasaw County School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
– Approved personnel actions.
– Entered into executive session for a personnel hiring decision.
– Held first reading of the following policies:
GBRIA – Revision to General 2.b
IAAA – New
IAAB – New
IJBD – New
JGA – Current – no changes
JGAA – New
JRAB – Current – no wording changes, only format
– Adjourned until Monday, Aug. 10.