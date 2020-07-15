HOUSTON – The Houston School Board met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, July 9.
The most pressing issue faced by the board was school starting.
The board discussed how school starting back would look. The plan at the moment, according to Superintendent Tony Cook, is to have students on an A-B day schedule for the first two weeks of school. This would mean that classrooms would be at a smaller capacity than they otherwise would be.
Students would be required to have their temperature taken at the door before entering the building, and potentially again at lunch. Any student having a fever of 100.4 or greater would be taken aside, and if another test a few minutes later still registered a fever, parents/guardians would be contacted to come pick them up. A student sent home because of a fever would have to be fever free for three days before returning to school.
Breakfast and lunch would be served in the class room, to avoid crowding in the lunchroom.
The main issue with starting back is there is no set date. The goal right now is to begin in August, however, Cook mentioned that districts have been instructed to create a calendar to account for school starting after Labor Day. He said that this is most likely a worst-case scenario, however, they would adjust accordingly.
Cook plans to releases an official set of guidelines and procedures for school starting back on Friday, July 17, pending the decision that will be made by the State Board of Education after they meet on July 16.
Trustees also:
– Approved the agenda with changes.
– Approved minutes of the regular board meeting on June 8 and special called meeting on June 26.
– Opened the floor for public comments, of which there were none.
– Approved the School Resource Officer for the 2020-2021 school year pending the City of Houston's agreement to share half of the salary and benefits the same as the previous year.
– Approved accepting and following all MDE waivers and guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year.
– Approved school calendar 2020-2021 revision.
– Approved June financial reports.
– Approved bills and payroll.
– Approved personnel actions.
– Approved the consent agenda:
Approval for Lisa Johnson to teach piano in the Houston School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval to release C.J. Haynes from the Houston School District to the Calhoun County School District for the school year 2020-2021.
Approval to accept the donation of $23,430.00 from the CREATE Foundation for Houston High School interactive boards.
Approval of the student handbook for 2020-2021 school year.
Approval of the athletic handbook for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval of the English Learner District Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval of the instructional management plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval of the professional development plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval of the MTSS District handbook and behavior plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approval of the Child Nutrition Procurement Plan for the school year 2020-2021.
Approval of bus turnarounds for 2020-2021.
Approval to declare the following fixed assets as obsolete to be disposed of:
Lower Elementary School
projector
High School
MacBook Pro
Central Office
Sony Cyber Shot Camera
iPad 2
Bus Shop
Radio
Radio
Radio
Radio
Radio
Radio
Wire Welder
Radio
Radio
– Approved Policy Sections I including any changes.
– Held first reading of Policy Sections J
– Read the Child Nutrition return to school safety procedures.
– Heard the superintendent's report.
– Opened the floor for board topics, of which there were none.
– Entered into executive session to discuss student matters.
– Adjourned.