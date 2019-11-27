HOUSTON -- The Houston School Board took care of the following items of business -- which included Houston cheerleaders’ participation in a national competition next year -- during its 6 p.m. meeting Monday, Nov. 18 at the Central Office Conference Room.
Trustees:
--Approved Lakin Upshaw and Anna Katherine Davis, Cheerleader Sponsors, and the Houston High School Cheer Squad to travel to Orlando, Fla., for the National High School Cheerleading competition.
The squad will travel Wednesday night, Feb. 5, and return to Houston Monday, Feb. 10. The parents will be responsible for transportation of the cheerleaders.
The request is pending that necessary funds are raise to cover the cost of the trip.
The National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC) is the most prestigious cheerleading championship in the country. The NHSCC is held at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Fla., and nationally televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU to over 100 million homes and 32 countries nationwide each year, according to Internet sources.
--Approved Houston Upper Elementary School Principal Trevor Hampton’s request to participate in the MASA/AASA 2020 Aspiring Superintendents Academy. The cost of the academy is $2,950. It begins Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 and goes through Sunday May 17, 2020.
The Upper Elementary School recently received an “A” rating based on their state testing scores, making them the first school in the district to have obtained such a rating.
The AASA Aspiring Superintendents Academy® will “demystify the position of the school superintendent and provide a blueprint for success in key areas of the role,” according to the group’s website.
Using on-line modules to present real-world, situational leadership tasks, participants will work collaboratively to prepare themselves to become the future leaders of school districts across the country.
They will also benefit from expanding their professional networks and interacting with a variety of highly experienced and successful superintendents, the website indicates.
--Held an executive session and upheld a request for expulsion in a disciplinary case.
--Declared a series of fixed assets -- mostly computers, projectors, and related electronic items from the district’s schools -- as obsolete to be disposed of:
--Approved disposal of 2012-2013 financial records.
--Approved September and October financial reports.
--Approved bills and payroll.
--Approved hiring three cafeteria workers, four cafeteria substitutes, and nine substitute teachers.
--Discussed the Houston School District’s 5-Year Strategic Plan.
--Approve revisions to policy GAEP and GAER, which deals with various student policies.
--Approved board policy Section “J” including any changes. That included revisions to student policies concerning grading, attendance and other areas: JBCC, JBD, JCD, JCD(1), JCDAE, JCDAF, JCDB, JCDBB, JDDA.
--Held First Reading of board policy section “K,L,M” which also deals with student policies.
--Reviewed monthly reports and the superintendent’s report.
--Approved minutes of the regular board meeting Thursday Oct. 10, 2019.
--Adjourned until Monday Dec. 9.