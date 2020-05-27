HOUSTON -- The Houston School Board approved several resignations and hirings, and a promotion, during its noon meeting Wednesday, May 20 in the Central Office Conference Room.

Trustees approved the following certified staff resignations:

--Beverly Chandler, teacher Upper Elementary, end of current school year.

--Jaclyn Robinson, teacher, Sp Ed – Alt. School, end of current school year.

--Zach Matkins, teacher/coach, HHS, end of current school year.

--Kristi Gann, teacher, HMS, end of current school year.

Trustees approved the following hirings:

--Baylor Dampeer, Teacher/Head Football Coach, 7/1/2020, approved salary scale.

--Canden Dallas, teacher/coach – HHS, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.

--Brandy Pounds, teacher – HUES, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.

--Kimberly Hardy, inclusion teacher – HMS, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.

--Brett-Ashleigh Millender, speech/lang. pathologist, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.

Trustees approved the following promotion:

--Amos Tutor was promoted to the position of Transportation Department Foreman for the Houston School District.

