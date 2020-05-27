HOUSTON -- The Houston School Board approved several resignations and hirings, and a promotion, during its noon meeting Wednesday, May 20 in the Central Office Conference Room.
Trustees approved the following certified staff resignations:
--Beverly Chandler, teacher Upper Elementary, end of current school year.
--Jaclyn Robinson, teacher, Sp Ed – Alt. School, end of current school year.
--Zach Matkins, teacher/coach, HHS, end of current school year.
--Kristi Gann, teacher, HMS, end of current school year.
Trustees approved the following hirings:
--Baylor Dampeer, Teacher/Head Football Coach, 7/1/2020, approved salary scale.
--Canden Dallas, teacher/coach – HHS, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.
--Brandy Pounds, teacher – HUES, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.
--Kimberly Hardy, inclusion teacher – HMS, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.
--Brett-Ashleigh Millender, speech/lang. pathologist, 8/1/2020, approved salary scale.
Trustees approved the following promotion:
--Amos Tutor was promoted to the position of Transportation Department Foreman for the Houston School District.