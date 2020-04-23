HOUSTON -- Meeting Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Conference Room, the Houston School District School Board approved a new protocol for students committing terroristic or threatening acts.
According to the protocol, when the offense occurs, the student is immediately removed from student population and the SRO (School Resource Officer) or authorities are notified.
The SRO and/or other authorities remove the child from school and detain them at the police department. The parents and the Intake Officer are notified immediately.
The Intake Officer notifies the Youth Court Counselor. The child is released to parents/guardian and the Youth Court Counselor must meet with the child and parents/guardian within 24 hours of the offense and arrange a psychological evaluation to be done within the first 24 hours or as soon as possible.
The Youth Court Counselor determines immediate placement and/or counseling until the matter may be heard in Youth Court.
The board took care of the following other items of business during their meeting.
Trustees:
--Elected and installed new board officers as follows: Elected President Thomas Howell, and re-elected Secretary Hugh Pettit.
--Approved minutes of the board’s March 19 meeting.
--Approved accepting and following all MDE waivers and guidelines created by the President’s and the Governor’s State of Emergencies for the nation and state.
--Accepted the Synergetic E-Rate Bid for wireless access points for Wi-Fi and Management Controller in the amount of $64,333.The school will only be responsible for 15 percent of that cost. The amount the school will be responsible for is $9,649.95.
The wireless points and access controller put more accessibility in buildings, makes it easier to connect to the Internet, and allow more service without disconnecting, school officials said.
--Approved March financial reports.
--Approved bills and payroll.
--Approved personnel actions. See related story for a complete list of certified personnel hirings and resignations.
--Approved declaring some high school computer equipment fixed assets as obsolete and to be disposed of:
--Approved of policy sections C and D with any changes: CN - update; DJCA – update; DJD – update; DK – update.
--Approved policy updates with any changes: GBRF – professional personnel expenses (effective 1/1/2020).
--Held First Reading for policy sections E and F
--Heard the HMS monthly report – March (March 2-6).
--Heard March totals (March 2-6)
--Discussed the Preliminary 2021 Houston School District Budget Calendar.
--Heard the Superintendent’s Report.
--Held an executive session in connection with a student disciplinary hearing case.
--Adjourned.