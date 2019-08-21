HOUSTON – During its 6 p.m. meeting Monday Aug. 12 in the Central Office conference room, the Houston Municipal Separate School District School Board took steps to deal with at-risk digital behavior in the high school should the problem develop, took several personnel actions, and got a good report on the high school’s block system.
Trustees:
--Approved LearnSafe for Houston High School and Houston Middle School for one year at a cost of $15,990.60.
The LearnSafe program is designed to address at-risk digital behavior in four steps, according to the group’s website.
The first step in the LearnSafe process is to establish clear expectations for productive computer use and develop strong guidelines for acceptable and appropriate use of technology.
LearnSafe automatically gathers information on at-risk behavior, analyzing school computer screens and scanning on-line and off-line content that users view and type.
Sorted by severity level, LearnSafe provides trained administrators with easy-to-use alerts and reports.
From supporting bullying victims to counseling a student who used a computer inappropriately, LearnSafe helps ensure the safety and security of the school community.
It offers 24/7 monitoring, real-time alerts and screenshots to provide actionable data that helps schools quickly and effectively track trends in data over time, address and modify behavior, according to the group’s website.
--Took the following personnel actions – Ashley East, teacher Lower Elementary; Christina Barnett, cafeteria worker; cafeteria substitutes: Schaterra Brand, Besie Dunn, Vanessa Ford, Elaine Gladney, Margaret Gurley, and Dot Huffman.
-Approved releasing Jenny Criddle from Houston School District to attend Chickasaw County School District during the 2019-20 School Year (Mom works in that district.)
--Approved releasing Adriano Lane Holmes from Houston School District to attend Tupelo School District during the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved accepting Addison Reed from Lee County School District to attend Houston School District for the 2019-2020 School Year. (Mom works in the Houston district)
--Approved accepting Magers Carr and Meagan Carr from the Nettleton School District to attend Houston School District for the 2019-2020 School Year. (Mom works in the Houston District).
--Heard Superintendent Tony Cook’s report. He touched on several topics. Among them:
- School is off to a good start.
- The block schedule at the high school is going really well.
- Science scores are not yet in.
- There is no preliminary overall school rating yet.
- Board members’ training dates schedule was distributed.
--Approved an agreement regarding Chickasaw County students attending the Houston School District CTE. Some students from Houlka join in with students from Houston to attend the Career and Technology Education Program because it is not offered at Houlka.
--Approved minutes of the regular board meeting on July 15, and the special called board meeting on July 29.
--Approved transferring $2,000 from the Middle School Supply Budget and $2,000 from the High School’s Supply Budget to the Choir Activity Account.
--Approved the 2019-2020 Houston School District budget.
--Approved the 2019-2020 Houston School District Ad Valorem Resolution.
--Approved of the July 2019 financial reports
--Approved bills and payroll.
--Approved a Reverse Auction Winning Bids for Transportation
--Approved the Lower Elementary accepting a $800 donation from First United Methodist Church of Houston.
--Declared a series of fixed assets from the elementary schools, the Middle School, CTE and cafeteria as obsolete and to be disposed of.
--Said Torrance Studios will be the School Day and Spring Pictures Provider for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Discussed a contract with the Excellence Group – for the High School involving Professional Development for ELA for $6,500 for five days.
--Adjourned until the next scheduled meeting Sept. 9, 2019.