HOUSTON – Work is expected to get under way this week to replace a leaking cafeteria roof, following action by the Houston School Board Thursday night.
Trustees met Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office Conference Room and approved a contract with RiverLand Enterprises of Mississippi to replace the Houston Upper Elementary School Cafeteria roof.
The cost is $39,873. Work was expected to begin Monday, Oct. 14, and conclude Friday, Oct. 18 at the latest, according to Houston Superintendent Tony Cook.
The board approved paying RiverLand Enterprises with pre-pay checks for the three scheduled payments: $10,000 at agreement, $10,000 at demolition, the remainder when the work is finalized, the superintendent said.
In other action during the meeting, trustees:
--Approved issuing supplemental contracts to eligible employees at each school for the School Recognition Awards Program. The employee list includes every certified staff member in each building, including teachers, counselors and librarians. It does not include administrators.
The awards, set up by the Legislature several years ago, are based on state accountability test results for growth and other criteria.
Each recipient is expected to receive a one-time payment of $700 to $1,000; the results vary by school building. It is the third year Houston has received the awards.
--Heard from Jacqueline Cooper, who addressed the School Board about not having a medic at the softball games. No action was taken.
--Held an Executive Session for an expulsion hearing for disciplinary action concerning Case #2-2020-S. The discipline was modified, and the student wasn’t expelled.
--Approved Mrs. Tara Kilgore and her students to attend the Fall Leadership Conference Nov. 14-15 in Pascagoula. They will be renting a van from Montgomery Funeral Home.
--Approved the High School “Topper Pride” Marching Band to travel out of state to Gordo, Ala., on two school buses on Saturday, Nov. 2, to attend the Gordo Marching Invitational Competition.
--Said the Child Nutrition Program is requesting an amendment to the revenue portion of the FY2020 budget in the amount of $3,500 ($875 per cafeteria). This is due to a reimbursement for the full amount of last year’s commodity delivery fees. Trustees accepted the reimbursement.
--Said Houston Lady Toppers Softball Boosters are requesting permission to raise funds and construct a field house and training facility adjacent to the Lady Topper Softball Field.
--Said cross-country coach Valarie Chandler is requesting permission to start a cross country Booster Club.
--Approved Mrs. Sharon Vance to transport her Teacher Academy students in her private vehicle within the district during the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved the September 2019 financial reports
--Said the Blended Pre-K Fund has been changed from Fund 3201 to Fund 2050. The fund code was changed in the years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 so financials will be able to be transmitted in FETS, trustees said.
--Approved the 2018-19 amended budget.
--Approved bills and payroll.
--Approved two cafeteria workers and one substitute teacher.
– Under the Consent Agenda, trustees took the following actions:
--Accepted Wyatt Rowland Parker from Webster County School District to attend Houston School District for the 2019-20 School Year. His mother works in the Houston District.
--Approved donations from Grocer’s Pride for an incentive program in Mrs. Samara’s reading classes at the Middle School.
--Approved an IT (Informational Technology) disaster plan
--Approved the District Test Security Plan for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Declared a series of fixed assets in the Lower Elementary, Upper Elementary, High School, Bus Shop and Central Office as obsolete to be disposed of.
---Approved policy changes concerning early graduation, Valedictorian and Salutatorian, and graduation requirements.
--Approved revision to policies concerning purchasing procedures – education enhancement funds, and federal purchasing and procurement.
--Approved moving the November School Board meeting to Thursday, Nov. 14 or Monday, Nov. 18, so board members can attend the MSBA Fall Leadership Conference.
--Discussed the Houston School District 5-Year Strategic Plan.
--Approved Board Policy Section “I”, which deals with the instructional program.
--Held First Reading of Board Policy Section “J” which deals with students.
--Heard a report from Superintendent Cook.
--Discussed a Code of Ethics, Agendas, and a Fall Leadership Conference set Nov. 11-12.
--Approved minutes of the regular board meeting Sept. 9, and a special called meeting Sept. 30.
--Adjourned.