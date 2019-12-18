HOUSTON --The Houston School District School Board Thursday night, Dec. 12, approved a resolution of intent to issue $9.25 million in general obligation bonds for upgrades in student safety “indoors and out” and infrastructure improvements in district schools, Superintendent Tony Cook said this week.
Trustees also approved a resolution setting a special district-wide election Tuesday, March 3 on the matter. Sixty percent approval is required for passage.
The district is in good financial shape; it does not have any open general obligation bonds, the superintendent said.
Trustees voted 5-0 to approve both resolutions. The action came during a 6 p.m. special called meeting.
The superintendent said if approved, proceeds from the bond issue would not be used to construct any new buildings. The district currently has five schools serving about 1,800 students.
“These funds will be used strictly to upgrade security and infrastructure concerns. We will not be building new buildings or athletic facilities. To fully appreciate the proposed upgrades, a person will have to actually be in our buildings or be able to see the new roofs,” the superintendent said.
A future article will give more details of the improvements which would be funded by the proposed bond issue.
In other action during the meeting, trustees voted to accept a donation from GCA Services Group for $1,200 given to the High School Anchor Club for helping to clean the stadium and the gymnasium after ballgames.
According to Internet sources, GCA Services Group, Inc., a subsidiary of ABM Industries, is a leading provider of facility services in the education and commercial industries, specializing in facilities maintenance, janitorial services, grounds management, vehicle services and outsourced workforce solutions. With over 37,000 employees in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, GCA is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.