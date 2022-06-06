HOUSTON – The rackets were out, and the tennis balls were flying last week as the Houston community tennis courts were the site of beginners tennis lessons that are being offered this summer.
Greg Simmons is teaching the lessons, which are sponsored by the Mississippi Tennis Association and endorsed by Houston Park and Rec, and are comprised of six lessons.
They are divided into age groups of 5-10 and 11-17.
They practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer, including May 24, 26 and 31, June 2, 14 and 16.
“This is beginners lessons for tennis,” said Simmons. “We do have a couple that want to move forward and be on the high school tennis team.”
However, there is only one goal here, establish a love for tennis.
“We are just trying to build up our young ones and develop a love for it and hopefully we’ll see it flourish.”
However, there is more at play in other aspects of the Houston tennis scene.
Members of the community, Simmons included, have banded together to form the Houston Community Tennis Association (CTA), with the goal of raising funds to build new courts in the city.
“We started the Houston Community Tennis Association to raise some funds for some tennis courts, in the future, because right now, our high school team is unable to host their own matches here at Houston, so they’re forced to travel to Pontotoc to host matches, and that’s something, that our city, if we can come together and build some courts, will be great for the community and great for the school.”
Other members of the association that he named were Frank Alford, Daniel Alford and Steve Chamblee.
He said that this is similar to something that was done, with community support, in his hometown.
“This is something very similar to where I grew up, in Shannon. We started off with two courts, and we were able to build three more.”
The organization recently, within the last few weeks, gained official status, and now they are looking to hit the ground running.
“We are about to start seeking support on building the courts. Location wise, we don’t know if it will be at Joe Brigance or other locations in the city, but that’s something that’s in discussion right now.”