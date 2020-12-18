HOUSTON -- A two-vehicle collision about 10:29 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, on State Highway 8 near the Natchez Trace Parkway killed a Houston woman and injured two other people, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said an eastbound Dodge struck a Kia car that was backing out of a driveway onto the highway.
Mabeline Vance, 52, who was a passenger in the Kia, died at the scene of the crash.
Two people inside the Kia were transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Those transported included Wilson J. Parker, 49, who was the driver; and Mattie Baskins, 72, both of Houston. The condition of both people was unavailable Friday afternoon.
Melvin Earl Jackson of Aberdeen, 62, who was the driver of the Dodge, was unhurt, authorities said.
It was the first fatal wreck in Chickasaw County since May 8, 2019, Sgt. Beckom said.