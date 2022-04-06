CHICKASAW COUNTY – The City of Houston and the Town of Woodland will both be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday, April 16, the day before Easter.

Woodland will kick off the day with their egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. in front of Town Hall.

Houston’s will begin at 10:30 a.m., and go until Noon. It will take place at Joe Brigance Park.

Free snacks and bottled water will be available. The Egg Hunt will take place at different times based on age groups.

The Houston hunt is sponsored by CDF, FBC Houston, Arbor Grove Baptist and FUM Houston.

