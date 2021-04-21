State Board Selects Semifinalists for State Board Student Representative Program
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has selected 10 semifinalists to serve as the SBE junior student representative in the 2021-22 school year, including a student from Houston High School.
McKenzie Bivens was selected as a semifinalist for the SBE program.
The SBE student representative program includes one high school junior and one high school senior who serve as non-voting SBE members and provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools. The current junior SBE representative, Amy Zhang from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, will serve as the senior representative in 2021-22.
The eligible applicant pool for the rising junior representative included 73 students, an increase from 23 last year.
Student representatives are responsible for attending monthly SBE meetings and any standing committees or subcommittees to which they are assigned. Student representatives are excused from school to attend SBE meetings as official school business.
The SBE adopted a policy in 2018 outlining the criteria for adding student representatives to the State Board.
Semifinalists will be interviewed in June and up to four finalists will be named. The SBE will interview the finalists and appoint one rising junior.