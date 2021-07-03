HOUSTON • Mississippi State Baseball Player Luke Hancock of Houston is now a National Champion.
Hancock, was actually the one to make the final out to end the game and bring the title back to Mississippi.
The excitement around Houston has been immense, and there have been people asking for a parade or something to honor both Hancock and NFL player Chris Jones, who is a Superbowl Champion.
This was a significant occasion as well, because it is the first championship the Mississippi State has won in the school’s history.
For someone from Houston to be part of that is a monumental occasion.
Hancock played for the Houston Hilltoppers Baseball Team in high school, where he was a star player, and he continued that success into the D-1 circuit.
It remains to be seen if there will be a celebration locally for Hancock, as the team is still in Starkville celebrating.
Any new updates will be reported as they arise.