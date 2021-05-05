HOUSTON – The City of Houston will soon be coming together for its first town-wide yard sale which is set to take place on Saturday, May 15 from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Addresses for the yard sale are still being accepted, and will be until Monday, May 10, the Monday before the event.
To get an address added, go to the Houston Town Wide Yard Sale Facebook page and send a message.
There are no limits or regulations as to what can be sold, and the only stipulation is that if anyone puts signs up pointing to their sale or anything, they ask that you go back and take them down instead of leaving them.
The idea for the event came from Lisa Coleman, owner of Trendy House in Houston, and she set out to make it happen.
“I came up with the idea, and I played around with it for a little while. I went and talked with Sean [Johnson] at the CDF and asked if he knew of any guidelines or restrictions and what he thought about it. He thought it was a great idea and told me to go to the board, so I talked to some of the board members, to find out if there were any regulations, which there weren't. You don't have to have a permit.”
She talked about the idea for the whole town doing the sale, and why it was more beneficial as well.
“When the whole town has a yard sale it brings more people in, and you sell more at your yard sale, but it also helps the local businesses because once people get through, they are going to stop somewhere and eat, lots of times they see other shops where they want to stop, so it also helps your town out.”
The Chickasaw County Heritage Museum is also offering spots for $15 for people who live outside the city but want to be in on the sale. Anyone interested in these spots is asked to reach out to the museum.