OKOLONA -- Valencia Hughes, a graduating senior at Okolona High School, has been named the recipient of the Beautiful Beginnings Education Foundation Scholarship.
Hughes is the daughter of George Spragin and the late Anzella Hughes. She currently holds a 4.0 G.P.A while she is also enrolled in dual credit courses.
Her plans after High School include attending college to major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and to become an Ultrasound Technician focusing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. At Okolona High, she has been awarded numerous academic honors that include: Salutatorian of her graduating class, All A Honor Roll, Highest Average in
Language Arts, Citizenship Award, highest score on the CPAS Health Science Exam and numerous other scholarships.
Hughes is also active in extra curricular activities, participating in BETA Club, HOSA (State Secretary) and FCCLA.
She cares deeply about her community and volunteers at the local Community Health Fair, Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home, and also the North Mississippi Medical Center Child Care Facility. She also enjoys singing in her church choir, reading, exploring new things and helping others.
The Beautiful Beginnings Education Foundation (BBEF) is dedicated to helping youth in the targeted community of Okolona, MS to attend and succeed in the educational arena. The belief that “every child can and will learn with the proper educational resources” is echoed throughout the Foundation’s mission.
The $1,000 scholarship has been awarded to Hughes based upon various criteria, such as high academic merit, and community involvement. The scholarship criteria reflects the values and goals of the founder of the award, Brittanie Elliott-Gary, a graduate of Okolona High School.