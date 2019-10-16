At the time of my writing this, I am preparing for the experience of a life time. I will, in a few short hours, be heading off to Memphis to see a concert that has been on my bucket list for years. I will be seeing Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band in their Farewell Tour.
I know what you are probably thinking, and it is probably the same thing many have said, “Aren’t you a little young to like or even know who Bob Seger is?”
I believe the answer to this lies within me, deep down, I have always been sort of an “old soul”. I love music from the 70s and 80s, whereas I find it hard to stomach the present day stuff. I sometimes dress like I am still stuck in 1984 while the rest of the world moves on in 2019 around me.
I believe that this has something to do with my parents. Both of them were products of that time period. As such, they listen to a lot of the music. While growing up, I spent a lot of time with them, so when you mix that with already present old soul tendencies, you are left with yours truly.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s the exact opposite. I love these things and they bring me joy. I would not wish to have them removed from my life. I think that everyone has those things that bring them happiness, and unless those things are illegal, why should you not be allowed to enjoy them? Not that anyone would stop me from listening to classic rock, but it is a departure from what many of my peers enjoy. However, I simply continue listening to what I enjoy and attempt to find common ground in other areas.
So keep in mind, always be yourself and don’t worry about the rest.