Well, it is that time of year again. The time when we fill our plates and fill our stomachs with delicious home-cooked meals that our matriarchs (traditionally) have prepared for their loving families. There is another reason for the season so to speak. Sure, Thanksgiving meals are great, and it will fill you up like no other holiday, however, what about the true meaning of Thanksgiving? It is, in fact, to give Thanks. Not just for the food, I say a little tongue in cheek like, but for the many blessings that we have experienced throughout the year and our lives as a whole.
It is not necessarily that we have lost sight of this, it is more that we have put it on the back burner until later. Well, I believe that everyone has something to be thankful for, and while I do not think that we should limit ourselves to one day, it is the day's namesake after all.
So, I am going to take the time to list some of the things that I am thankful for.
Firstly, I am thankful for my loving family. They have been there for me since day one, and I do not know where I would be without them. They have helped and supported me all throughout this journey that we call life, and I can never repay them.
Next, I am thankful for my job. I love working here at the Chickasaw Journal, and it was honestly an answered prayer that this job fell before me. I love this and love what I do, so it is the perfect combination.
Lastly, I am thankful for the friends I have mad along the way. It has been a long journey, with many twists and turns along the way, but I am all the better for it. I have made many friends and they are what I like to consider a reward for having the courage to take that first step and begin the journey. I will treasure them always and they hold a special place in my heart.
So, I want to challenge each and everyone of you to do something. It may seem trivial to you, but I think it might make a difference if you allow it to. I want all of you to find time sometime during your Thanksgiving festivities to stop and be thankful. I want everyone to take turns saying something that they are thankful for and why. I know that this may seem silly to some, but to others, it can put things in perspective and help them to realize how blessed they truly are.
So from me to you, Happy Thanksgiving!