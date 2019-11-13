I have always loved to travel. I like to consider myself an adventurous person within reason. I will travel to new places, but I don’t fly, that’s my one rule. If I can’t drive there, I don’t need to go there.
However, the places I will go, are enough for me. I really broke the boundaries I initially had set for myself earlier this year, when I took a trip to a Public Relations conference in Vicksburg. I stayed in a fancy...ish hotel. I got a business type suite all to myself. I had cable television, a mini fridge and a stand alone thermostat. I lived like a king for two days.
I also ventured out with my two friends who were also at the conference. We got out and walked the main street, taking in the sights and sounds of Vicksburg. I even ventured down to the river to snap some photos in between work sessions.
This showed me that I do not have to be afraid of going new places. I got to experience new things and see things that I may never see again.
I plan to take more trips as I am able, but I find it interesting that the thing that kicked off my newfound interest in traveling was a business trip.
It just goes to show that inspiration can strike at the most unexpected of times.