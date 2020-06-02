HOUSTON – The trailhead of the Tanglefoot Trail in Houston was the scene of an emotional triumph on Saturday as Darlene Badgley completed her journey of biking the entire Tanglefoot Trail.
Badgley, a nurse who lives in Arlington, Tenn., but is originally from New Albany, began in her hometown of New Albany at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, aiming to bike the entire trail in one day. Nine hours and 45 miles later, that goal was realized, with her family cheering her along at the finish line. The journey, while impressive, is made even more so in light of the fact that Badgley was diagnosed last week with stage 4 cancer that has spread to both lungs.
“2016, I was diagnosed with Cervical Cancer,” she said. “By 2017, it had moved to both of my lungs, and we found out Thursday that my cancer is growing again. This may be my last hoo rah, but I'll go out in style.”
Despite the circumstances, Badgley was enthusiastic and smiling, surrounded by her family, and enjoying her achievement.
“I can say, it is absolutely gorgeous,” she continued. “That is probably the most wonderful trail I have ever been on.”
This will surely be a memorable trip for Badgley, and she said that she does not know if she can top it.
“I've run a marathon, I've jumped out of a plane and now I've done the Tanglefoot, I don't know what I can come up with next before I get so sick I can't do anything else, but this has been fun.”
She joked with her family members asking when they were going to bike the whole trail.
They capped off the occasion with dinner at Seafood Junction and a stay at the Trailhead Bed and Breakfast.