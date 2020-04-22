Well, a month has come and gone since the Coronavirus reared its ugly head in Mississippi. It has also been several weeks since the state and essentially the whole country shut down.
However, there are talks that everything could reopen as early as May 1, and I am just here to say… “It's about time.”
Many businesses have already gone under because of the shutdown. These are your neighbors, your friends, who put their heart and soul into making this dream work only to watch it crumble before their eyes. It is really quite tragic.
Once the shutting down began, next came establishing the “essential” and “non-essential” businesses. Many were quick to praise or condemn the decisions made, but it was what it was. However, some of the businesses that went out of business did so because they were declared non-essential. They were barely making ends meet with regular business, and this was the final nail in the coffin. I took issue with the essential and non-essential labels though. Who has the authority to tell anyone what they do is essential or not? Certainly not me. Most likely not you either.
I think it was summed up best by Governor Tate Reeves in a Facebook post last week.
“No business is non-essential to those who rely on its paycheck for food, supplies and shelter.”
I think this is a powerful quote that demonstrates how many of us felt and still feel about businesses being labeled. Why is the person who cuts hair less valuable than than me? They provide a service. Why can we all of a sudden decide that these people get to keep a job and these people don't? That is a problem. It was almost effortless for everything to shut down, I only hope that it is just as easy to open back up, because it is over due.
I want to see the life coming back to these small-locally owned businesses and see them thriving, because they are the life blood of Houston, and if they die, so to does the town.
So remember that when you are out next time, because they need us, and they need us bad.