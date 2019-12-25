Well, we have made it. Christmas is officially here. As such, I want to extend the warmest holiday greetings from myself to each and every one of you. It is you, the readers of the Chickasaw Journal that make this possible every week.
I have been here for over six months, and I have been amazed at the outpouring of support from the community. I want to thank all of you for that support. I have felt welcome and it also helped to reinforce the idea that I am at least somewhat on the right path as far as the paper is concerned.
I thought what better time of year to let you all know how I feel and make my gratitude undeniably known.
I believe that Christmas is a time for reminiscing about the year that has passed, and it has been quite the year. If you would have asked me where I would be in December 2019 last December, this would have been the furthest guess from my mind, however, I would not trade that journey for anything in the world. I love serving this community and I love making the new connections that I would otherwise not have made. I have gotten the chance to immerse myself into the community and get to know many of you.
I have loved the letters of support I have received telling me their views on the paper now. It fills my heart with joy and I hope that I can continue this service for as long as you all will have me.
So from me to you, I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a blessed and happy New Year.
P.S. Don’t be afraid to stop by and see us sometime, we would love the visit!