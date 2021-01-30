Steve Eaton of Houston has been elected chairman of the Itawamba Community College Board of Trustees for 2021.
Other officers include Gill Simmons of Tupelo, first vice chairman; Marilyn Sumerford of Smithville, second vice chairman; Steve Coleman of Pontotoc, secretary; and Stacy Russell of Fulton, immediate past chairman.
Also serving on ICC’s Board of Trustees are Amy Anderson, Dr. Jerome Smith, both of Okolona; Ollie Young of Houston; John Ellison of Woodland; Ronnie Gholston, Don Loden, both of Fulton; Mark Tigner of Mantachie; D. L. “Bud” Wiygul of Nettleton; Dan Lee Bishop of Baldwyn; Bonnie Webb, Danny Park, both of Belden; William Shack of Tupelo; Greg McKissick of Saltillo; Danny Gladney, Jeanette Atkins, Mac Allen Thomas, all of Aberdeen; William “Skip” Scaggs of Amory; Gerald Bell, Ted Foster and Danny Robbins, all of Pontotoc.