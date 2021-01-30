Houston, MS (38851)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.