Twelve Itawamba Community College sophomores have been selected as members of the prestigious Hall of Fame for 2021-22.
They include Weston Steele of Blue Springs; Dionna Huett of Houlka; Hannah Dean of Houston; Kaleb “Ely” Ward of Mooreville; Kelly Jo Ashley of New Albany; Chloe Evans of Plantersville; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Haley Dean of Saltillo; Dalena Duong, Rohan Patel, Richard E. Stone III, all of Tupelo; and Mina Lucius of Vardaman.
Ashley’s activities at ICC include member of the Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Students, Nurses Christian Fellowship and Phi Theta Kappa. Her community and church activities are member of Ingomar Baptist Church and the GFWC Magnolia Junior Women’s Book Club. She is the daughter of Edgar and Betty Williamson. She and her husband, Jonathan, have three children, Rivers, Willa and Penn.
Haley Dean is majoring in mechanical engineering at ICC, where she is the vice president of scholarship for the Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sigma Chapter; member of the Honors College, Baptist Student Union, Science Club and Indian Delegation; president of the Student Government Association and a previous Orientation Leader. Dean is also a Supplemental Instructor and a student worker in the Telecommunications and Information Services Department. Along with her team, she was named a finalist in the Community College Innovation Challenge sponsored by the American Association of Community Colleges and National Science Foundation. She is a recipient of the STEM Summer Internship with Brown University, Mississippi All-Academic Team, ICC Hall of Fame and Miss ICC. Dean has been on the ICC President’s List every semester. She attends Harrisburg Baptist Church. Her parents are Leslie and Gary Dean.
At ICC, Hannah Dean ‘s activities and honors include president of the Beta Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and the Tupelo Campus Student Government Association, Lead Orientation Leader, Indian Delegate and Dean’s List. She is active in drama and on the praise team at the Thorn Church of God, where she also serves as a volunteer. She is the daughter of Anthony Dean and Crystal Dean.
Duong, who is a Supplemental Instruction Leader, is dual-enrolled at Tupelo High School as a Middle College student and ICC, where she will graduate from both institutions this spring. Her parents are Dung Duong and Alejandra Duong.
Evans’ activities and honors at ICC include Band/Indianette, Indian Delegation president, Lead Orientation Leader, Student Government Association At-Large representative, Phi Theta Kappa vice president of leadership, Sigma Kappa Delta president, Honors College member, Chieftain staff writer, Fashion Tribe graphic designer, Baptist Student Union and Wesley Foundation. Her honors include the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship and the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship semifinalist. She is the daughter of Brad and Melissa Evans.
Huett is a member of Phi Theta Kappa at ICC, where she was selected as the 2021 Electrical Technology honoree. Her additional honors include participant in the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program for 2019-20. She is the daughter of Kim and Don Huett, and she has one child, Tristan Jennings.
Lucius, who is majoring in Associate Degree Nursing at ICC, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Her other activities include New Hope Baptist Church choir and intern/extern for the North Mississippi Medical Center. She is the daughter of Nathaniel and Charlsie Lucius.
At ICC, Patel is an Indian Delegate and Phi Theta Kappa social media ambassador. He is dual-enrolled and will graduate from both Tupelo High School and ICC in May. Patel’s honors include the President’s List. His other activities include landscaping for the elderly or disabled. He is the son of Vinay Patel and Darshana Patel.
Pennington’s activities are Phi Theta Kappa vice president of leadership, Fashion Tribe social media executive, Indian Delegation vice president, Orientation Leader, Disc Golf Club ambassador, Baptist Student Union Leadership Team, Honors College, Student Activities student worker, Wesley Foundation and intramural sports. Her honors include Miss ICC finalist and President’s List. She is the daughter of Scotty and Christy Pennington.
Steele’s ICC activities and honors include Toyota AMT program, Phi Theta Kappa and President’s List. He is a member of Endville Baptist Church, where he is children’s recreation ministry volunteer and audio/video technician. His parents are Terry and Jeana Steele.
Stone is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Sigma Kappa Delta, Student Government Association treasurer and a Supplemental Instruction Leader. His other current activities are member of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee, secretary of the Lee County Republican Club and district captain at Convention of States. Stone attends Verona Church of Christ. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Stone Jr.
At ICC, Ward is a Supplemental Instruction Leader for college algebra, member of the Indian Delegation, Phi Theta Kappa Regional Officer, Upsilon Sigma Chapter vice president of service and Distinguished Chapter Officer and Food Pantry cofounder. His honors include Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, Mississippi All-State Academic Team and President’s List (every semester). Ward’s other activities are ICC intramural basketball and PTK community service events. He attends Endville Baptist Church. His parents are Nathan and Kelly Ward.
ICC’s Hall of Fame will be featured in the college’s yearbook, the 2022 Mirror.