When God calls me to Judgment, I am going to offer Him a judgment of my own.
I will tell Him that Creation would be a whole lot better if He hadn't included fermenting grapes and grain and motor vehicles in the same era.
Of course, the Lord probably won't listen to my suggestion then any more than He does now.
The problem of drunken drivers illustrates just how small a role reason plays in everyday life.
Drunken drivers who kill or maim themselves and innocent other people have become a nationwide problem.
Drunken driving crashes have become the nation's greatest killer of people between 16 and 24. Those crashes cause nearly half the nation's highway deaths, according to federal safety authorities.
Drunken drivers butcher Americans much faster than did the Viet Nam War, and cost society billions of dollars in court time, rehabilitation, lost earnings and other expenses.
In the official 10 bloody years of Viet Nam, about 54,000 U. S. soldiers were killed. During the same period of time, about 274,000 U. S. citizens died in crashes involving alcohol, according to federal statistics.
Obviously, the drunken driving problem in this country has reached epidemic proportions. It's a national outrage that even when thousands of people are being killed each year by drunken drivers, our society continues to accept drinking and driving as a normal part of daily life.
We Americans seem to have a strange sense of priorities.
When polio was killing 300 children annually, people feared for their children. We poured money into research until the Salk Vaccine was developed. When the toxic shock syndrome killed some women, the resultant publicity killed a product.
But the public, which reacted so strongly to such dangers, doesn't seem to care that a life is lost, on average, every 21 minutes in an alcohol related crash.
It's a strange world: The broadcast and print media used to editorialize about the dangers of commercial nuclear power plants, which haven't killed anyone in this country yet. Many members of that same media also used to advertise cigarettes --before laws were passed banning such ads -- which contribute to hundreds of thousands of deaths annually.
The nation's disinterest is directly reflected in its judicial system, which generally hands out lenient sentences to those convicted of alcohol-related traffic offenses.
Federal highway safety figures indicate that less than one percent of all drunken drivers are arrested. For those who are, their chances of going to jail or paying much of a fine for hurtling a ton of steel out of control are minimal.
What's needed is long suspensions of licenses and mandatory jail terms. If the punishment is to deter, obviously severity has to compensate for uncertainty.
We need to remember the suddenly parentless children, the suddenly parentless parents, the dead, the survivors, the maimed, and that long line of tiny coffins and small quadriplegics' wheelchairs which is the legacy of the drunken driver in this country.
The drunken driver is a killer we never could afford and should no longer tolerate.