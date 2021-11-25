Thursday is Thanksgiving, our national holiday of giving thanks for the things which we’ve been blessed in receiving.
In today’s superficial society it’s not uncommon to hear someone complaining about what they don’t have instead of being grateful for what they do have.
All of us should be grateful we live in the greatest country this world has ever seen. It’s not perfect, but it’s the best in history so far.
On Thursday, we hope you pull yourself away from dinner and football games for a minute. We hope you give thanks to whatever God you worship for blessings you have -- including the privilege of worshipping whatever God you worship.
And if you don’t give thanks tomorrow, well, any day’s a good day to give thanks to the Deity.
And even if you’re so poor you don’t have two nickels to rub together, you still have much for which to be thankful.
America is diverse, generous and complicated. We often seem to be living in the Divided States of America, where polarized politics divides families, friends and neighborhoods.
Despite that, this still is a rich, peaceful, powerful country that does great things for its people. It could do more if only its politics were less divisive.
We live in a free country, one whose blessings are so desirable that millions of people have emigrated here, or sneaked in illegally from countries around the world. Uncounted numbers have died trying to get here.
Many thousands of people have endured walking hundreds of miles in unfamiliar terrible terrain with little more than the clothing on their back, in sandals or bare feet, blazing sun to driving rain, unsure where their next meal is coming from. They’ve dealt with bandits, wild animals, snakes, sickness, disease, lack of medical or dental care.
They’ve voted with their feet, willing to endure any challenge or die trying to get to this country.
That’s a mandate, folks.
Why do they do it?
Consider:
--Here, we live in our own homes, have our own vehicles and can travel freely on solid roads. Our personal lives and the things in it are the envy of the planet: our phones, computers, clothing, and furnishings.
--Even something as common as a grocery store here is unheard of in some places around the globe.
--This country hasn’t been invaded by a foreign military power in centuries. Despite terrorist attacks from outside and within, we live safe and secure lives. Children can play outside without fear of being blown-up and adults can safely travel at will, unimpeded by armed “checkpoints.”
--There are no battles taking place on American soil and our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, are for the most part friendly.
--Our police forces are far more ethical, professional and honest in their daily dealings with the public than most places in the world. A crooked cop in the U.S. makes headlines; in many parts of the world, police corruption is a normal working procedure.
--The U.S. and Canada have more fresh drinking water than the rest of the world combined. We can drink that water and not risk getting sick. We can turn a faucet in rooms in our houses and have running hot and cold, clean water.
We have enough water for long showers, clean clothes, and more swimming pools than anywhere else.
--Few people in America have to walk miles to gather dirty, suspect water for boiling before consumption.
--In many countries, you can travel thousands of miles and never see a post office. In other countries, mail service is so unreliable, no one uses post offices. Our lives are better because of the United States Post Office.
--We may read what we wish, listen to what we wish, vote as we choose, and worship if and how we wish.
--Our government, from the local level up to the White House, is composed of elected representatives. If we don’t like what’s going on we can vote the incumbents out of office and peacefully change the government ourselves.
--We may run for the office ourselves, if we think we can do a better job.
Of course, freedom to read, think, worship all as you please, has limited meaning to people who have no shoes, no place to live, no warm clothes, no job, and maybe no prospects.
And even in this county, you will see wretched souls eating out of dumpsters, or living out of their vehicles -- if they have a vehicle to live out of.
But even these people -- children of a lesser God in a land of plenty -- still have much to be grateful for.
This county and country offer a wealth of help to those trying to improve their lot. That’s the most open secret since James Bond’s secret service number.
There is a bewildering array of social service organizations, area churches and schools willing to help.
There are individuals who will reach into their own pockets, deeply and often, to help the deserving get back on their feet, gain a life.
In short, by virtue of being in this county and country -- American or illegal immigrant -- each of us has an enormous amount for which to be grateful.
No matter what your circumstances in life, never forget that.