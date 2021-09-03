News report: Chickasaw Supervisors and the Town of Houlka are looking to build a basketball court in the town park at Houlka.
We think that’s a great idea, and we hope the dream will become a reality.
The idea apparently got under way when Board of Supervisors President Russell Brooks and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Bowens recently saw what Brooks called “some little guys” shooting basketballs in the street in Houlka.
They soon realized the youngsters had no safe place to go to shoot hoops, and decided to work with the town to give youngsters a safe place to play basketball.
Talks with new Mayor David Huffman and TEAM (Together Everyone Accomplishes More) Houlka members soon followed, and discussions got down to how to finance the project.
Financial plans call for the county to contribute about $10,000 toward the project, while the Town of Houlka would be responsible for finding someone to construct a mold, pour concrete, and purchase and install the goals.
Financial details haven’t been finalized as of this writing, but we’re confident they will. Too many good folks are working to make them happen, and the end result -- construction of a full size, 60 ft. x 90 ft. basketball court for youngsters at the Town Park -- is too worthwhile to fail.
This is only the latest park improvement accomplished by TEAM Houlka. With the help of $20,000 donated by Houlka aldermen, the group was recently able to upgrade the park. The improvements included new playground equipment and benches for adults to sit on. Plans are in the works for an umbrella to cover the benches.
“Build it, and they will come,” to quote the tagline from the hit movie about a baseball field several years ago. The “they” in this basketball-themed plan, however, are town and area youngsters -- the area’s most valuable natural resource.
Build this basketball court, and the area youngsters will come.
It’s often said no one stands taller than when they stoop to help a child.
All those involved in this project are standing tall indeed…