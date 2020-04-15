HOULKA -- Houlka aldermen have taken the following Coronavirus-related actions in recent meetings, according to board minutes.
Those actions include limiting access to City Hall, postponng water disconnects and allowing the Town Clerk to work from home.
Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Houlka City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees were as follows: Mayor: Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies: Kimberly Murphree, Beverly Davidson, Bonnie Brown; Aldermen: K. C. Gates, Dustin Eaton; City Clerk: Janie Tutor; Attorney: Kevin Howe; and Police Chief Phillip Smith.
All actions taken at the meeting were by unanimous vote, unless otherwise noted.
At the meeting, the board:
--Approved the March 3, and March 16, 2020 minutes.
--Paid all claims on the April 2020 docket.
--Heard a Water Department report indicating usual maintenance and that work had started on the sewer project
--Heard a police report indicating the usual business.
--Tabled a Resort Town proposal until the Caronavirus (COVID 19) crisis is over.
--Approved raising Matt Brown’s salary by $1 per hour since he received his Water Operator’s Certification.
-Granted a tax exemption for Collums Home Furnishings.
--Approved a no-smoking ordinance. The ordinance bans smoking in town buildings and allows the town to seek several state health-related grants promoting general health, including healthy eating.
--Authorized City Clerk Janie Tutor to work from home with a laptop that is set up to access the town computers during the Coronavirus (COVID 19) crisis as suggested by several Mississippi state agencies.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
A called meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen took place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 after being posted in three places in Town of New Houlka; Houlka Supermarket, Houlka Post Office and Houlka City Hall.
The meeting was called by Mayor Jimmy Kelly.
At the meeting, the mayor ad board discussed the Coronavirus (COVIED – 19) situation and voted to take the following actions:
--Suspend or limit visitors to New Houlka City Hall. Customers will have to use night deposit box for payment of water bills and may pay by credit or debit card on the phone. Houlka City Hall will conduct regular business each day by phone. A sign will be placed on the front door of City Hall that reads as follows:
In response to the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) Houlka City Hall is suspending visitors to the building and conducting business by telephone.
Water bills will have to be put in the night deposit box, located at left of front door.
Debit & credit card payments will need to be made by telephone.
“This decision was made to protect our employees and their families as well as you and your family,” Mayor Kelly said.
--Discussed delinquent water bills and approved complying with the Public Service Commissioner’s request to postpone disconnecting water service for sixty (60) days because of the Coronavirus (COVID – 19).
Aldermen approved a letter that was composed to send to all delinquent customers. The letter states as follows:
Dear Customer,
Our records show that your water bill is past due. Because of the Coronavirus the Mississippi Public Service Commissioner has asked us not to turn water off for 60 days and we have agreed with this. So, at this time we will not turn your water off. But soon we will have to collect the bill that is owed on your account. You are responsible for paying this bill.
We would appreciate it if you would make arrangements with us to pay on this water bill so the amount will not keep adding to your account because this bill will have to eventually be paid or water will be turned off.
Keeping up payments on water bills will help us as well as trying to avoid a hardship on our customers in the future. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.
--Derek Earp addressed the board about an ordinance prohibiting too many dwellings on one lot. Each lot must be 66 ft. x 155 ft. to place a building or dwelling on. The situation was resolved. No motion was necessary.