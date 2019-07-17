HOUSTON – Houston’s mayor and board of aldermen took care of the following items of business during their meetings June 4 and June 6, according to minutes of the meeting.
--Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
--Frank Thomas gave the invocation.
--Barry Springer made a motion to accept the minutes for 05.07.19. Frank Thomas seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted no. Willie McKinney was absent. Shenia K. Jones arrived late and did not vote on this motion. Motion carried.
--Kellie Atkinson made a motion to accept the minutes for 05.14.19. Barry Springer seconded. Frank Thomas and Shenia K. Jones voted yes. Willie McKinney was absent. Motion carried.
--Frank Thomas made a motion to accept the minutes for 05.16.19. Barry Springer seconded. Shenia K. Jones voted yes. Kellie Atkinson abstained. Willie McKinney was absent. Motion carried.
--Barry Springer made a motion to accept the minutes for 05.30.19. Kellie Atkinson seconded. Frank Thomas and Shenia K. Jones voted yes. Willie McKinney was absent. Motion carried.
--Kellie Atkinson asked City Clerk Lisa Easley about the 05.23.19 work session minutes. Lisa Easley said she had overlooked those work session minutes, but will have them ready at the next regular board meeting in July.