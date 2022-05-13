NEW HOULKA — New Houlka’s mayor and aldermen took steps to replace the aging town pavilion, tightened regulations concerning overdue water bills, and heard complaints of high water bills, during their regular meeting Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at City Hall at 6 p.m.
Attendees were as follows: Mayor David Huffman; Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree; Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Brad Vance, and Jerry Turner; City Clerk Janie Tutor; Attorney Kevin Howe.
Others attending the board meeting were: Johnny and Lisa Hamilton and Teri Hamilton.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Huffman.
The board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted in this article.
Aldermen:
—Approved a motion to declare a state of emergency to repair the pavilion at the Houlka Park and the wood around city hall, and obtain the services of Coley Construction to do repairs to the pavilion and the outside of city hall.
As of this week, the pavilion has been repaired with a new roof, and old wood is being replaced, town officials said.
The repairs are being fast-tracked because the insurance company has given the Town 30 days to get repairs done to the roof to continue insurance coverage. There was not be enough time to get bids from different contractors, town officials said.
—Approved a motion to sign a resolution that requires water customers to pay the full balance of a delinquent water bill plus the door hanger fee and reconnect fee before turning their water on.
This would mean that if a customer waits until the next month’s water bill is added, the full balance of both months water bill will have to be paid plus fees before the water is reconnected, town officials said.
—Heard from Johnny Hamilton, who expressed his concern over the excessive cost of water bills and picking up limbs in a timely manner.
Mayor David Huffman explained that the town has limited control over the cost of water bills because MDEQ (Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has mandated a new lagoon system that cost over $2 million.
The rising cost of water supplies such as pipes, couplings as well as gas prices dictates the price of the water bills. The cost of garbage pick-up is dictated by the waste collection company, Mayor Huffman said.
As for picking up limbs, the mayor said the water and maintenance department must prioritize fixing leaking water pipes and emergency calls before picking up limbs and at this time the town dump truck is out of commission. No motion was made.
—approved the agenda as is. —Approved the minutes of April 5, 2022.
—Paid all claims on the May 2022 Docket.
—Heard a report from the Water Department concerning usual maintenance and upkeep.
—Heard a report from the Police Department indicating Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, hosted by the Town of New Houlka and the Houlka Police Department, will be held May 20, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. at the Houlka Community Center.
All area law enforcement departments are invited to attend. That includes agencies from the surrounding counties of Calhoun, Monroe and Pontotoc.
This will be the 10th year the town has held the event; Covid fears forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
—Heard a Fire Department report indicating The Houlka Volunteer Fire Department is still checking into grants for a new fire truck.
—Approved a motion to pay a $2,748.10 annual payment to Dixie Regional Library. This money will go for the salary and new books at the Houlka Public Library.
—Approved a motion to change the bank accounts for the Town of New Houlka at Houston Banking Center. These accounts include the Water Account, the General Account, the Clearing Account, and two town CDs.
—Approved a motion to sign a resolution declaring a list of equipment, tables, chairs, office furniture and other smaller items that are either not working or of no use to the Town.
An auction for the items is set Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 8 a.m. “until” at the town maintenance shop, located on West Front Street near the old water tower and the old glove factory.
—Discussed property at 212 Walker St. in Houlka. Since work has been in progress at that site, the Board of Aldermen tabled this matter until the next board meeting on June 7, 2022. No motion was made.
—Recessed until the regular board meeting on June 7, 2022.