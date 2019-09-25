Last week the unthinkable happened...the Wi-Fi went down. It brought everything to a standstill, but more than that, it got me to thinking.
In today’s world, everything moves at the speed of light.
We can communicate with someone on the other side of the world in a matter of seconds. This in turn speeds up the world around us, as we perceive it.
Without doubt, we are too dependent on technology.
Returning to the Wi-Fi incident, it was as if everything suddenly came to a halt. I could not check my email, I could not refresh my Facebook feed, I couldn’t even make a phone call.
I was at a loss. It was like the world had stopped dead in its tracks, metaphorically of course. That really solidified my stance on the topic.
Aside from that, even the educational system depends on the world-wide-web for many things. In college, at least in my experience, almost all homework/assignments are completed online.
What happens when the Internet goes down in the middle of an assignment? Speaking from experience, it is not good.
This also raises another problem for rural students. Some students live in areas where there is not access to high-speed Internet, or in some cases, any Internet at all. These children have to find areas outside of ‘home’ to do ‘home’work.
This was not nearly as big an issue even 10 years ago. At the risk of sounding cliché, “back in my day” we used a pencil and paper to do homework. I still prefer the pencil and paper method, but it is rapidly becoming obsolete.
For research, Google holds millions upon millions of results (more than any one human could look through in a lifetime most likely), but it hasn’t always been the go-to.
The original Internet was … you guessed it, your local library. You used to have to read books to find out the information you needed. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m guilty of pulling out my phone and searching for something on Google. It is kind of necessary at this point. Almost everything is dumped online early or exclusively.
In short, we constantly have to adapt to our changing environments, but sometimes, it causes more problems than solutions.