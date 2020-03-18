The nation, and more readily applicable to us, the state of Mississippi reached a peak in the panic sweeping the globe because of the Coronavirus.
The virus, which is similar to the flu, originated in Wuhan China and has since spread across the world, infecting thousands of people. This, coupled with the media sensationalizing the event, has led to mass hysteria across the world. It did not help matters any when the World Health Organization declared the virus a world-wide pandemic.
Closer to home, there is a toilet paper, hand sanitizer and Clorox shortage because of people panic buying. To this end, I ask “for what?” Why is everyone flocking out and buying 15 packs of water and an entire case of toilet paper (an actual event I witnessed)? Last I checked, this is not a pandemic of diarrhea. It is just a part of the panic response to the unknown. Most likely, these people are buying in fear of a shortage. Which I find ironic because their doing so is the cause of the shortage that they feared. At least the other items such as hand sanitizer and Clorox make some semblance of sense in the scope of the current situation, but I am fixated on the response to the toilet paper.
It is times like these when we need to exercise our common sense, and think rationally despite the chaos around us.
This is important, especially now, when it seems like everything is sensationalized to the point of comedy just to support an agenda, and these vary depending on where you look. I try, as I hope all of you will as well, to base my decisions off of facts that I can unearth from credible sources for myself, not what the TV tells me to think. I have always been an outlier, in that I want to get the unadulterated truth of the matter before I pass judgment in any capacity. I will admit, I do fall short in this sometimes. I am not perfect, but neither is any one else. The best thing we can do is to be the best people we can possibly be.
That is why I am encouraging everyone to do their own research of credible sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization, before jumping to conclusions or panicking uncontrollably.
The odds are most of us will be fine. Unless there is some drastic change, we will most likely just be inconvenienced by the event more than anything.
However, by just following some simple steps and practicing good hygiene, we stand an infinitely better chance of beating this than hoarding toilet paper.