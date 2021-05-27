HOUSTON – Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers confirmed that an inmate escaped from the County Correctional Facility in the early hours of Thursday morning, May 27, and that he is considered armed and dangerous.
Marcques Antonio Boyd-Clinton, 20, escaped around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
According to Sheriff Meyers, the jailers were conducting their head count that they do periodically during a shift, when Clinton overpowered a guard and escaped.
The guard was not injured in the incident.
Clinton was arrested earlier this month for multiple home invasions in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Oktibbeha Counties.
“Right now we are running down all leads, but right now we really don't know [if he is still in the area],” said Meyers. “We are just putting out there that based on his history and the seriousness of the charges that we do consider him armed and dangerous.”
He said that the department has been conducting search efforts non-stop since the time of the escape.
“It's been non-stop since 1 o'clock. We did a complete lock-down around the city this morning until daylight, and now we are running down leads and checking all avenues that we get calls on.”
Sheriff Meyers is urging the public to be observant and if they happen to see or even think they see the fugitive, not to approach, but call 911 or the Sheriff's Department, which can be reached at (662) 456-2339. Crimestoppers is also accepting tips, their number is 1-800-773-8477.
Clinton is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.