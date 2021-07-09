HOUSTON – Following the retirement of Coroner Michael Fowler, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors named Larry Harris as the Interim Coroner.
Harris, a Deputy Coroner under Fowler, will take office and serve until a new Coroner can be elected during the special election that the board set.
They set the election for Nov. 2.
Qualifying has begun for the election, and the deadline to qualify is Sep. 3 at 5 p.m.
Anyone wishing to run can pick up the necessary paperwork at the Circuit Clerk's office in either the Houston or Okolona Courthouses.
There is also a race for Election Comissioner for Districts 2 and 5 on the ballot as well.
The same parameters apply as far as qualifying paperwork.
All candidates will be independent, so the petitions will be necessary to qualify as well, and those forms can also be picked up at the Circuit Clerk's Office.
There is a $100 qualifying fee for all positions.
Anyone with any questions is urged to contact the Circuit Clerk's Office at (662) 456-2331 or (662) 447-2838.
If necessary, a runoff election will be held on Nov. 23.