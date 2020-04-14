HOUSTON – The International Paper Corrugated Box Plant in Houston has confirmed its second case of COVID-19.
The name of the employee is not being released.
According to Adam Ghassemi, Staff Communications Manager, Corporate Communications, for the company, the unnamed employee was instructed to self-quarantine. The company also took measures to notify other employees and clean the area.
“In each case, we instructed the affected individual to self-quarantine,” said Ghassemi. “Using our close-contact tracing protocol, we identified other individuals who were in close contact with the affected individual and implemented self-quarantine protocols for those individuals. In addition, following health department guidelines, we cleaned and disinfected the areas and equipment where the employees spent time.”
The Houston plant had its first confirmed case late last week, and that employee and others exposed were also instructed to self-quarantine, and cleaning procedures were followed.
According to Ghassemi, International Paper has been declared an essential business that should remain in operation.
“The Department of Homeland Security lists International Paper as being part of an essential industry that should remain operational during this crisis, as our products are critical components of the food, medical supplies and pharmaceutical supply chains needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Our facility in Houston, Mississippi, makes corrugated boxes that help safely deliver essential products to consumers and businesses across the country.”
However, he added that the company is taking precautions to make sure that the employees are safe and to avoid unnecessary contamination.
“The health and safety of our employees and contractors are paramount; we continue practicing personal hygiene, social distancing, site cleaning and other measures recommended by the CDC,” he said.
International Paper's Corrugated Box Plant is located at 511 3rd St. in Houston.