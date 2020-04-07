HOUSTON – International Paper in Houston confirmed this week that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
The name of the employee has is not being released, but they are receiving treatment.
It remains unclear if any other employees were infected, however, those who were around the infected employee have been instructed to self-quarantine. The company also disinfected the area.
As of April 7, Chickasaw has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and two deaths, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Also according to MSDH Chickasaw has a long-term care facility outbreak, however, they are not releasing the names of facilities affected.