Once upon a time, computer isolation – once practiced by folks whose only safe place seemed to be behind a computer communicating with the rest of the world – kept many people from interacting face to face with each other, which is the basis of any healthy society.
Now, in these times of Covid-19, when lots of folks are self-isolating to avoid being a victim of that dread pandemic, the coronavirus outbreak has driven many commercial and social activities online.
For many the Internet has become an ever more crucial link to those they love and the things they need.
A new Pew Research Center survey conducted in early April finds that roughly half of U.S. adults (53%) say the Internet has been essential for them personally during the pandemic and another 34% describe it as “important, but not essential.”
In other words, perhaps that isolation has become a prescription to maintaining our physical and mental health.
That RX comes at a price: A Regis College study found that while the prevalence of technology affords opportunities for education and social connection, its increased usage presents unique challenges to adults and children’s physical and mental health and development – challenges that COVID-19 has exacerbated.
Although technology has its advantages – remote learning, and staying connected with the world during the pandemic, there is a major downside.
Perhaps part of that price is the disintegration of person to person, face to face society as we’ve known it, and seeing that society replaced by a lot of glowing screens communicating with each other.
The glowing screens illuminate a minefield for the unwary: Problem areas for both children and adults include too much screen time, reduced physical activity, vision problems, sleep problems, the possibilities of depression, anxiety, attention deficit, and other mental health problems, and tech addition.
After all, the time each of us spends looking into a glowing flat square – and I’m staring into one as these words are written – is time we’ve not looking at everything else around us.
According to a recent study, each day about 55 million Americans go on line, and more than a third of them spend at least an hour on the Internet. At least 16 percent of those surveyed admitted to spending more than three hours on line the previous day.
The survey doesn’t say how many of those people just aren’t comfortable being around other people, and how many have fled on-line as a defense against Covid.
My question is this: Where is all this time coming from? Attention-wise, who or what’s getting short-sheeted?
I suspect that many of the hard core users spend less face time with family and friends or spouses – assuming you’re in the sad position of having a spouse who’s not your friend – less time out of the house, less time in personal contact with the real world around them, less time socializing.
If that’s true, it’s certainly a sad trend, especially in the South, which has long been noted for its traditional personal friendliness.
And if true, it’s another price we’ve paid for trying to avoid Covid.
To use that worn-phrase, “Once upon a time,”…It used to be you knew all your neighbors, frequently saw your friends, interacted with a lot of different people face to face each day, knew what was going on in your neighborhood.
There’s a lot less of that going on now. And whether it’s the growing computer isolation in America, or people’s efforts to avoid contracting Covid, or both or something else, we’re certainly the poorer for it.
More and more, interactions take place at a distance, not face to face, with two computer screens between two people in contact with each other.
It’s ironic – one of the advantages of the Internet was that it was supposed to bring people close together. Make the world smaller, lead toward total connectivity.
Now due to computers and fleeing the possibility of Covid, many people have fled to the impersonal life of the Internet.
Can you get a hug, or a warm voice, over the Internet? In fact, do you really know who you’re talking to? There’s more than a kernel of truth in one of the lines from a hit song of some years ago: “I’ve got a black belt in karate, I drive a Maserati, I’m a lot better looking on-line…”
Instead, I think computer overuse has turned many people into lonely passive souls, using screens and wires to keep them at a distance from each other. Perhaps they’re safer from Covid, but at the price of being isolated by the very technology that was once meant to unite them.
Once upon a time, it was envisioned that personal computers could help bring the world together.
In a lot of ways now, computers and Covid have created millions of loners, perhaps safe from Covid, but destroying the village computers once sought to unite…
Learning more about the effects of computer technology on children and adults can help parents, educators, and users themselves to develop strategies to counteract its potentially negative impact.
Every problem is just an opportunity in work clothes.
Remember the tagline from The X-Files, “The truth is out there…”
Those who don’t find that truth of mastering the relationship between screen time, isolation, and avoiding Covid may find their computer servant has become their master…