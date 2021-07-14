In my time here, I have come to know the ins and outs of many aspects of the community that I had otherwise never had any experience with.
One such aspect I am referring to is local government.
While much of the experience has been a pleasant one, with most of the elected officials welcoming me, I have experienced some not so good aspects as well.
Perhaps the most dominant, and one that is not exclusive to local governing, but even goes to the federal level is when officials allow their personal feelings and agendas to govern the decisions they make.
When someone is elected, they are elected on the premise that they are being chosen by the constituents in their respective area and they are to listen to and represent them.
This is where the problem enlies, however, as often times they make off-the-cuff decisions that a majority of their constituents do not even support.
They do not listen to those who they were elected to represent, or they listen to a select few instead of a majority.
Often times when this arises, however, it is being driven by personal feelings or agendas as previously mentioned, and it is wrong. Sometimes, however, it is simply the power that leads to some straying from the path, but fortunately that is a rarer occasion.
I hate to be negative, but some of the things I have witnessed have made me wonder who really knows what their officials are up to and who holds them accountable?
I try to report everything in as much detail as possible, however, it is still not the accountability of being there and observing them.
So, I would like to encourage the citizens of Chickasaw County to get involved in your local government. Show up to the meetings, have your voice be heard, only then can we truly have representation. You have nothing to lose except a couple of hours, and your community stands to reap untold benefits.
Also, I would like to point out that I am not calling any names and I will keep my silence. I am simply speaking my thoughts on the matter because if there is no discourse, there can be no improvement.
If we can not speak our minds then we cease to be a free society and we are flirting with disaster.