At 20 years old, Whitney Lancaster took the job as office manager at Houston Funeral Home in 2016. She had no idea that she was preparing herself to pursue a dream, a dream that she did not even know she had.
She went in thinking she would do the office manager duties such as writing obituaries, filing death certificates and processing insurance claims. She assumed this was all she would ever do. However, her perception changed after she was encouraged by her employer, Leland B. Norman Jr. to become a licensed funeral director. Thus, Lancaster began her two-year apprenticeship with the Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service.
While Lancaster was undertaking the rtask of managing her office manager's responsibilities, she also met quarterly requirements set forth by the state funeral board, and record of completion for these requirements was sent to Jackson for approval where credit would be received. Once she completed the mandatory two-years-worth of requirements, she moved on to the equally daunting licensure exam.
The first time she attempted the exam, she did not pass. However, she did not let this deter her or dampen her spirits in the least. No, this was merely the jumping off point. From here, she continued in a head-first dive to the finish!
“I actually took the exam once before in 2018, and it was harder than I anticipated. I did not pass,” she added with a chuckle. Lancaster goes on to say the following:
“But it gave me the opportunity to see what the exam was like and to see what I needed to study more on. I bought a different textbook, and I went through a different testing facility the second time around. I kept my nose in that book as much as I could at night, once my family was taken care of. I told myself that I wanted to have my funeral director's license by the time my second child was one year old, which will be in late December. This is an opportunity for me to make a career doing something that is much more than just a job to me, a career that I take great pride in. It is so rewarding helping those who are grieving through the toughest times in their life, the loss of a loved one. My job is to ensure the deceased's wishes are implemented and to create a beautiful and personal service to honor the legacy of your loved one.”
When she took her exam again, which was on a Monday, November 16, she was told it would be up to ten days before she found out her exam results. But in a twist of fate, on Friday, November 20, the 24-year-old passed, becoming the youngest licensed funeral director in Chickasaw County, a distinction that she does not take lightly.
In Chickasaw County, right now, there are 9 licensed funeral directors, of which Lancaster is now the 10th along with two others who are in the same apprenticeship she has completed to also become a licensed director.
She also holds the distinction of being one of only three women to hold a director’s license in Chickasaw County. Lancaster is also amongst some of the youngest in the State of Mississippi to hold a director’s license.
“I'm just very excited, passing this exam has opened so many doors for me to continue to serve those in need, and even though I was intimidated about not passing the first exam, I completed this endeavor from start to finish.” Lancaster goes on say, “I am certain the funeral industry is my calling- What we do from the moment family members call on us to the completion of a loved one’s service determines the relationship I develop with the families I serve.”
Her face lights up as she talks about a drawer full of handwritten thank you notes she and her colleagues have received from families they have served since the start of her funeral career to present. She has held on to these tokens of gratitude, as each one is so special to her.
However, she wanted to leave the community with one word of advice. Lancaster said it is important to pre-plan your funeral. Even if it is just writing things down, leave your loved ones with some sort of funeral instructions. She said that she has seen countless times that when a person passes away, their grieving families must try to cope with the (many times sudden) loss of a loved one, while also making funeral arrangements, and this can be very stressful and overwhelming. She said that this burden can be eased slightly with some forethought and a pen and paper.
“We, at Houston Funeral Home, would love to sit down with you and discuss funeral options and help you plan the service that is right for you,” she said.
She left it with the age-old quote.
“We are not promised tomorrow.”